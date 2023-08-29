Shelton Capital Management Purchases 1,323 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.36.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.6 %

HCA stock opened at $277.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.01 and its 200-day moving average is $272.41. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $304.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.