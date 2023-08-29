Shelton Capital Management Purchases 4,794 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,589,570 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,195,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,922 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,903,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,137,000 after purchasing an additional 960,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,483,000 after purchasing an additional 360,340 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average of $33.12.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 47,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,386.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

