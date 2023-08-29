Shelton Capital Management Raises Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 3,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 59,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $841,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $2,964,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $903.27.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $26,753,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total value of $5,216,076.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,103,498.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,871 shares of company stock worth $27,489,718 in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGN opened at $830.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $758.21 and a 200-day moving average of $767.41. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.22 and a 52 week high of $847.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

