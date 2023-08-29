Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 785,512 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $37,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,365,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Shopify by 5,493.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981,141 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,488 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Shopify by 22.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,425,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,818 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Park Capital LP purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $71.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.76.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SHOP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Shopify from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.49.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

