Short Interest in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Expands By 20.6%

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the July 31st total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affinity Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFBI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 420,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 62,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 36,286 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Affinity Bancshares Price Performance

Affinity Bancshares stock opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.37. Affinity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:AFBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 5.87%.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Georgia. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

