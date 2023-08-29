Short Interest in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Drops By 17.7%

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the July 31st total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGM Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) by 103.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of AGM Group worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Get AGM Group alerts:

AGM Group Price Performance

Shares of AGM Group stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. AGM Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83.

AGM Group Company Profile

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; FXSC, a retail-orientated online trading education website; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions. It also engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sales of technology hardware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.