Short Interest in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Grows By 71.4%

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the July 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ CLGN opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.74 million and a PE ratio of -10.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.83. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.44%. The business had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $3,955,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 292,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 65,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

