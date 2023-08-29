Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Declines By 38.9%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the July 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ENN Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

ENN Energy Stock Performance

ENN Energy Company Profile

Shares of XNGSY stock opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average of $51.52. ENN Energy has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $65.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

