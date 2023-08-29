Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Declines By 38.9%

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2023

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSYGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the July 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ENN Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ENN Energy

ENN Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XNGSY stock opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average of $51.52. ENN Energy has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $65.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

ENN Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.