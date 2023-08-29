Short Interest in Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Declines By 20.8%

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the July 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.0 days.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OTCMKTS:VIAAY opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $13.89.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Dividend Announcement
About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.
