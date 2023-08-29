Short Interest in Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Declines By 20.8%

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAYGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the July 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.0 days.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VIAAY opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $13.89.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th were given a $0.1324 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 12th. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.

