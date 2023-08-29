Short Interest in Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Declines By 20.8%

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the July 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.0 days.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VIAAY opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $13.89.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Dividend Announcement

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th were given a $0.1324 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 12th. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.

