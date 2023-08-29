Short Interest in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Grows By 71.7%

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 71.7% from the July 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
ITOCHU Stock Performance
ITOCY stock opened at $75.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.73. ITOCHU has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $83.75.
ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter.
About ITOCHU
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
