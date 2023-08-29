Short Interest in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Grows By 71.7%

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 71.7% from the July 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ITOCHU Stock Performance

ITOCY stock opened at $75.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.73. ITOCHU has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $83.75.

Get ITOCHU alerts:

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITOCHU

About ITOCHU

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of ITOCHU in the 4th quarter worth $18,029,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ITOCHU by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 550,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,764,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in ITOCHU during the 2nd quarter valued at about $707,000. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.