Short Interest in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL) Grows By 62.1%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 62.1% from the July 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYMTL stock opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $21.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4297 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

