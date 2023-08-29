Short Interest in The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Increases By 19.4%

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,900 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the July 31st total of 115,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

The Glimpse Group Stock Up 9.3 %

VRAR stock opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92. The Glimpse Group has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Westpark Capital started coverage on The Glimpse Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.87 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRAR. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. State Street Corp grew its position in The Glimpse Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Glimpse Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 10.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Adept XR Learning, which provides VR/AR solutions for higher education learning and corporate training; PostReality that offers AR presentation tools for design, creation, and collaboration; D6 VR, which provides VR/AR data visualization, data-analysis tools, and collaboration for financial services and other data intensive industries; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

