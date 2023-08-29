Short Interest in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Increases By 62.5%

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the July 31st total of 7,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

L.S. Starrett Price Performance

SCX stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.48. L.S. Starrett has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on L.S. Starrett in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.S. Starrett

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in L.S. Starrett by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,291 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in L.S. Starrett by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L.S. Starrett in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

About L.S. Starrett

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

