Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Increases By 28.8%

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2023

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAYGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the July 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

The Swatch Group Price Performance

Shares of SWGAY opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

