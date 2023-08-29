Short Interest in Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Drops By 17.6%

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,655,400 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the July 31st total of 6,863,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,488.3 days.

Transurban Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TRAUF opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. Transurban Group has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48.

Get Transurban Group alerts:

About Transurban Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Transurban Group Ltd. engages in the development, operation and maintenance of toll roads. It operates through the following geographical segments: Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in Australia and North America. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Transurban Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transurban Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.