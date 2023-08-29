Short Interest in Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Drops By 17.6%

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,655,400 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the July 31st total of 6,863,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,488.3 days.
Transurban Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TRAUF opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. Transurban Group has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48.
About Transurban Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Transurban Group
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Transurban Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transurban Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.