Short Interest in Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Expands By 58.7%

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the July 31st total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,099,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Stock Performance

Umbra Applied Technologies Group stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc operates as a green technology development, fabrication, and commercialization company. The company develops and manufactures equipment, products, and systems to global remediation projects. Its technologies include power generation, oil and sand processing, oil shale processing, inland and salt water oil spill remediation, water remediation, water desalinization and medical waste remediation, and e-waste remediation.

