Short Interest in Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Expands By 58.7%

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the July 31st total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,099,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Umbra Applied Technologies Group Stock Performance
Umbra Applied Technologies Group stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile
