Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Rises By 51.3%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,900 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the July 31st total of 302,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,115,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,399.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,884,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,338,000 after buying an additional 19,442,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,485,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,125,000 after purchasing an additional 260,851 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,059,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,899,000 after purchasing an additional 195,093 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,340,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,547,000 after purchasing an additional 51,148 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.57. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $49.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.