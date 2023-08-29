Short Interest in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Expands By 28.6%

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the July 31st total of 46,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 140.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 50,530 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Venus Concept by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Venus Concept by 73.4% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Financial Group purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venus Concept Stock Down 5.6 %

VERO opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Venus Concept has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.17.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

