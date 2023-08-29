Short Interest in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Declines By 29.4%

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the July 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $250.22 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.0286 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSDA. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 298,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,492,000 after buying an additional 51,017 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,394,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.