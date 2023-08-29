Short Interest in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Declines By 29.4%

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the July 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $250.22 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86.
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.0286 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF
The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 5 Good Reasons it’s Time to Buy High-Yield Dividend King 3M
Receive News & Ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.