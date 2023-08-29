Short Interest in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Rises By 42.1%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the July 31st total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

VIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

VIR stock opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.34.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.24). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 53.38%. The company had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 379999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 34,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $938,851.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,144,220 shares in the company, valued at $468,380,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 34,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $938,851.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,144,220 shares in the company, valued at $468,380,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $129,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,210 shares of company stock worth $6,572,474 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,313.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

