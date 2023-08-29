Short Interest in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Drops By 29.7%

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,000 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the July 31st total of 287,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,367,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Zion Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ZNOG opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08. Zion Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.23.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. The company holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 428 comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

