Short Interest in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Drops By 29.7%

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,000 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the July 31st total of 287,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,367,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Zion Oil & Gas Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ZNOG opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08. Zion Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.23.
Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile
