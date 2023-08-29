Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires New Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in 1st Source by 5.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in 1st Source by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in 1st Source by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in 1st Source by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 36,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in 1st Source by 1.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of 1st Source from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

1st Source Price Performance

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.84. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.91. 1st Source Co. has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $59.94.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. 1st Source had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 13.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

1st Source Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About 1st Source

(Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

