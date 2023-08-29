Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $429,000 Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,850,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,070,000 after purchasing an additional 752,651 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,323,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,800,000 after acquiring an additional 50,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,338 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $261,300,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,505,000 after acquiring an additional 229,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Global Payments

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN opened at $125.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.98 and a 200 day moving average of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.64.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.