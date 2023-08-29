Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 152.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in GameStop were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 304.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in GameStop by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,928,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GameStop by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,495,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,529,000 after acquiring an additional 176,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GameStop by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,176,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in GameStop by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,954,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after acquiring an additional 104,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Price Performance

GameStop stock opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.84 and a beta of -0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. GameStop had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ryan Cohen purchased 443,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $9,999,760.26. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 36,847,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,181,880.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alain Attal bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 538,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,066,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ryan Cohen bought 443,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,760.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 36,847,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,181,880.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,990 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,604 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.50 to $6.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

