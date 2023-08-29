Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $140,000 in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CABO. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,503 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 305.7% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 109,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,176,000 after purchasing an additional 82,749 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 3,559.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 61,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,948,000 after purchasing an additional 60,050 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 156,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,431,000 after purchasing an additional 48,175 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $33,659,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,275.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $881.00.

Cable One Price Performance

Cable One stock opened at $638.32 on Tuesday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $602.70 and a 12-month high of $1,196.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $672.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $680.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $10.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.27 by ($2.84). Cable One had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $424.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.41 million. Equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 49.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.55%.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

