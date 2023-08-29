Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $213,000 in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,800,000,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,504,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,782,000 after purchasing an additional 94,630 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 1st quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. 81.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Schrödinger from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Schrödinger Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.70. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $59.24.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.28 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 34.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Schrödinger

In related news, EVP Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $400,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,763.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $400,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,763.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 12,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

