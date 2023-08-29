Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $63,000 in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 4.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter valued at $633,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter valued at $10,309,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 105.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 41.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $171.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.07 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 35.06% and a negative return on equity of 181.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

