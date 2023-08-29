Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 2,037 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in eXp World were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in eXp World by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in eXp World by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 3.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 6.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXPI shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on eXp World in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on eXp World from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Insider Activity at eXp World

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 500,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $9,680,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,534,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,104,783.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 500,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $9,680,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,534,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,104,783.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jose Enrique Valdes sold 49,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $1,094,247.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,628.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,094,889 shares of company stock valued at $23,634,428. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eXp World Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.80 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average is $16.48. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $25.39.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

eXp World Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from eXp World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

eXp World Profile

(Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.