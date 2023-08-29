Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in TELUS were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 227.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in TELUS by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 49.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Stock Up 1.1 %

TU stock opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 8.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TELUS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Desjardins lowered their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on TELUS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

