Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 12,500 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 89.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWT. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,387,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,135,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,439,000 after acquiring an additional 292,111 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth about $8,033,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,330,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,313,000 after buying an additional 126,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWT. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $66.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 0.43.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $194.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.50 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 7.92%. Analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 90.44%.

California Water Service Group Profile

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

