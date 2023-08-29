Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CREG opened at $1.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Smart Powerr has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.51.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

