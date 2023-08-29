Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sotherly Hotels from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOHO

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sotherly Hotels had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $49.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 26.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sotherly Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.