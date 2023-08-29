SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 98.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 233,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,890 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,582,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517,798 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,810 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,402,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,138,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

