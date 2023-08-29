SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $44.91.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

