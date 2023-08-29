SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on September 15th

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

SS&C Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 23.5% annually over the last three years. SS&C Technologies has a payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SS&C Technologies to earn $4.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $64.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

