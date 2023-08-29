Startek (NYSE:SRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SRT has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Startek in a report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Startek from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of SRT opened at $3.10 on Monday. Startek has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $4.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $124.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Startek during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Startek during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Startek during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in Startek during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Startek by 36.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

