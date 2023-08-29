Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Announces $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Stepan has raised its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Stepan has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stepan to earn $5.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Stepan Price Performance

Shares of SCL opened at $86.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $85.19 and a fifty-two week high of $114.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.85 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stepan will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stepan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Stepan

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Stepan by 226.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 306.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Stepan by 55.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

