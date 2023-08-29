StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cellectar Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Cellectar Biosciences
Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.
About Cellectar Biosciences
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cellectar Biosciences
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.