StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cellectar Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

