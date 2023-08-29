StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYPR opened at $2.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.25. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $4,939,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,582,000. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

