StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Down 1.0 %

CTIB opened at $1.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $38.19 million, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.96. Yunhong CTI has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.18.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 32.60% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Yunhong CTI by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yunhong CTI by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,145 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Yunhong CTI by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 21,009 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yunhong CTI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.

