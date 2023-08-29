StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Yunhong CTI Stock Down 1.0 %
CTIB opened at $1.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $38.19 million, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.96. Yunhong CTI has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.18.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 32.60% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yunhong CTI
Yunhong CTI Company Profile
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Yunhong CTI
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.