StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of HALL opened at $2.15 on Monday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.93 million during the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 53.32% and a negative return on equity of 135.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hallmark Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $292,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

