StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance
Shares of HALL opened at $2.15 on Monday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.17.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.93 million during the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 53.32% and a negative return on equity of 135.49%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Hallmark Financial Services
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hallmark Financial Services
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.