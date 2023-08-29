STP Price Reaches $0.0433 on Exchanges (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One STP token can currently be purchased for $0.0433 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, STP has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. STP has a total market capitalization of $84.02 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STP Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

Buying and Selling STP

