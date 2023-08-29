Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

STRM opened at $1.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $71.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.24. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 47.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRM. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 757,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.