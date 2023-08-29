Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) PT Raised to $27.00

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Summit Financial Group stock opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.44. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Summit Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

