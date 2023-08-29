Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Synopsys worth $34,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 1,380.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,601,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,059,000 after buying an additional 2,425,645 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,699 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,436,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,327,524,000 after acquiring an additional 420,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $443.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $439.34 and a 200-day moving average of $405.45. The firm has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.00 and a twelve month high of $468.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,257 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.74, for a total transaction of $4,153,986.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 2,078 shares in the company, valued at $932,481.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,096 shares of company stock worth $57,353,229 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.50.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

