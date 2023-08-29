Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.91.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYY. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 58,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Sysco by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 545,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,455,000 after buying an additional 107,760 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco stock opened at $70.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $69.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.27.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

