Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TANH opened at $1.99 on Monday. Tantech has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44.

Get Tantech alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tantech

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tantech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tantech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tantech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.