TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TRP stock opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.54. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 390.28%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.