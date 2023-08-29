TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 63.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TIXT. TheStreet downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE TIXT opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $639.45 million, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.57.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.11 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Equities research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

