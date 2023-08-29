The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.83 on Monday. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.72%. The company had revenue of $74.01 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the second quarter worth $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. 41.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

